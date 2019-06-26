NASA announces “Name the Rover” contest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahead of it’s next mission to Mars, NASA is looking for help naming the rover that will land on the red planet.

The agency announced it’s Mars 2020 “Name the Rover” contest Tuesday. It aims at getting K-12 students a chance to help make history. Adults are also needed as potential judges.

The currently unnamed rover will launch in July 2020, with an expected landing in February 2021. It’s mission, to study the climate and geology on Mars, and search for potential signs of life.

The contest will launch in Fall 2019. You can find more information on how to register here.