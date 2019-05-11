Neighbors rush to help homeowner after house goes up in flames Neighbors rush to help homeowner after house goes up in flames prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Neighbors describe the terrifying moments as they tried to get a man out of his burning home in the south valley Thursday night.

"I was like your house is on fire, your house is on fire," neighbor Ana Pina said. "You need to get out of the house."

New video shows the moment massive flames ravaged the home. The video was captured by Pina, who said her husband pulled the homeowner from the blaze.

The fire sparked as thunder and lightning rumbled across Southern Nevada. However, Clark County Firefighters could not immediately say if lightning was to blame for the fire on Skipping Stone Lane, near Pebble Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

"We just saw all the firetrucks," neighbor Christy Clayton said. "Our whole house was just lit up like Christmas."

Pina calls it a night she'll never forget as she watched her husband and two others pull the homeowner to safety.

"I was in the driveway just yelling," she recalled. "Because I wanted him to come out but he wouldn't. It was scary."

"I told the paramedics, 'hey we got the guy out of the house,'" Pina continued. "He says there's no one else in there."

As daylight shined into a smoldered shell of a building, those living along the street told 8 News Now it was awful to see.

"You just feel bad that he has to deal with that situation," Clayton said.

However, they are all thankful those nearby jumped into action and came together to rescue one of their own.

"They really did help him," Pina said of her husband and the other two good Samaritans. "They pulled him out of there."

"Luckily he's got good neighbors," Clayton said. "We're all here for him."

Clark County Firefighters told 8 News Now the man inside was luckily not hurt at all. 8 News NOW spoke with the homeowner's sister-in-law, and she said he and his cat are doing well.