Nellis airman killed in rollover crash; 4 others injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Airman from Nellis Air Force Base was killed, and four Airmen were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, according to Nellis Air Force Base. It happened on U.S. 95 northbound and Clark County Mile Marker 107 around 5:18 a.m.

“Nellis leadership is deeply saddened by this morning’s accident and the loss of one of our own. Our focus now is on caring for them, their families, and their Wingmen. We are grateful for the quick actions of the first responders and medical professionals who are caring for our Airmen.”

NHP said the men were driving in a 2001 gray Dodge van when the left rear tire of the van experienced a blowout causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. When the driver lost control, the van began to rotate and ran off of the roadway to the right. The vehicle entered the dirt/rock shoulder and overturned. Multiple passengers of the vehicle were thrown from the van.

One of the occupants was air-flighted to UMC-Trauma with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Three of the other occupants were transported via ambulance to UMC-Trauma with serious injuries. One of the rear passengers died from injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NHP, “The Nevada Highway Patrol values our service member’s commitment to our safety and security here at home and abroad and performed a full escort with members from USAF from the crash scene to the coroner’s office.”

All five airman were assigned to the 820th Red Horse Squadron at Nellis Air Force base. The identity of the airman will be released once the next of kin has been notified.