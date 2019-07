LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Police are investigating an incident on the 4900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard at Nellis Air Force Base.

Metro Police say an airman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg at 9:35 p.m. Thursday night and assisting Nellis Air Force Base personnel.

The male victim was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

