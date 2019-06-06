Nevada Army National Guard identifies soldier killed in tank accident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Army National Guard has identified Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher, 51, as the Soldier killed late Tuesday night in a crash. According to the Nevada Army National Guard, three other soldiers were injured in the M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank rollover accident that occurred at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.

Gallagher was a member of the Nevada Army National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment, based in Las Vegas.

Governor Steve Sisolak, D-NV, sent the following statement:

“I am heartbroken by the loss of one of Nevada’s bravest, Sgt. David Gallagher,” Gov. Sisolak said. “He was a leader within his unit and served as a mentor and someone his fellow soldiers looked up to. The First Lady and I continue to send our deepest condolences to Sgt. Gallagher’s wife, and are keeping the Gallagher family, his friends and loved ones, the 221st Cavalry Regiment, and the entire Nevada National Guard family in our prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

((Note: At the end of the article you’ll find more about the accomplishments and awards Gallagher achieved during his military career.))

“This is a tremendous loss for both the Nevada and Idaho National Guard, our respective communities and most importantly, the family, friends and loved ones of this soldier,” Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Three other Nevada Soldiers in the tank were taken to Weed Army Community Hospital for treatment.

The 221st is part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team. The brigade is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with battalions from Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon.

The brigade is completing a month-long training rotation at the U.S. Army’s combat training center.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Gallagher’s Federal Awards:

Army Achievement Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

Army Component Achievement Medal

National Defense Service Medal w/Bronze Star

NATO Medal

Meritorious Unit Commendation

Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon

Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/M device

Combat Action Badge

Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/Campaign Star

Global War On Terrorism Service Medal

Gallagher’s State Awards:

NVNG State Commendation Medal

NVNG Meritorious Service Medal

NVNG Service Ribbon

NVNG Recruiting Ribbon

NV War on Terrorism Service Medal

Military Occupational Specialty (MOS):

19K, M1 Armor Crewman

19D, Cavalry Scout

*Gallagher began as an M48 M60 Crewman, Gunner Assistant TC, Tank Commander, Scout, CFV Gunner, Section Leader, Team Leader, Operations NCO, Platoon Sergeant