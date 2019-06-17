Nevada Attorney General expands opioid conspirator lawsuit

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy, in Montpelier, Vt. Five state attorneys general announced lawsuits Thursday, May 16, 2019, seeking to hold the drug industry responsible for an opioid addiction crisis that has become the biggest cause of accidental deaths across the country […]

Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Nevada will expand its lawsuit against multiple conspirators the state claims is responsible for the opioid crisis.

According to the lawsuit, the state says multiple manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and individuals created an “ecosystem of addiction” and profited from that addiction which has led to the deaths of thousands of Nevadans.

“The defendants created an unprecedented public health crisis for their own profit and the deaths of thousands of Nevadans is on their hands,” said Attorney General Ford. “Their conspiracy to dupe doctors into prescribing more and more deadly and addictive pills has left countless Nevada families and the state suffering in the wake of their greed. Their blatant disregard for human life shocks the conscience. My office will not rest until they pay for the devastation they have caused to our state.”

More than 40 defendants are listed in the lawsuit including: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Actavis Pharma, Purdue Pharma, members of the Sackler family which controlled Purdue Pharma, SpecGX LLC, Mallinckrodt LLC, as well as top executives of Insys Therapeutics, and various entities created by manufacturers and their executives to hide assets and evade liability. Distributor defendants include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health LLCs, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc. and CVS Pharmacy.