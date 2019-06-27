Nevada Attorney General joins fight on robocall crackdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada Attorney General says he’s joining the fight to crack down on annoying robocalls.

The crackdown and filing complaints on annoying robocalls are part of an FTC effort called “Operation Call it Quits.” the makers of the anti-spam app ‘Hi-Ya’ estimated there were $26.3 billion robocalls placed in 2018, which is up from $18 billion in 2017.

The annoying calls can also be costly: the FTC said that Americans lost $10.5 billion dollars in fraud as the result of robocalls.

Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius has the story.