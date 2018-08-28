Nevada collects $69.8M in marijuana tax, exceeding expectations

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Nevada far exceeded its marijuana tax revenue during its first year of adult-use sales.

The tax collections totaled $69.8 million for the first fiscal year, about 140 percent of what the state expected, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Taxation.

The most lucrative months were the final four with each month's totals topping $6.5 million.

The Department of Taxation transferred $27.5 million to the State Distributive School Account to pay for education.