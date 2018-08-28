Local News

Nevada collects $69.8M in marijuana tax, exceeding expectations

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 11:28 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 01:33 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Nevada far exceeded its marijuana tax revenue during its first year of adult-use sales.

The tax collections totaled $69.8 million for the first fiscal year, about 140 percent of what the state expected, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Taxation.

The most lucrative months were the final four with each month's totals topping $6.5 million.

The Department of Taxation transferred $27.5 million to the State Distributive School Account to pay for education.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected