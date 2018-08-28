Nevada collects $69.8M in marijuana tax, exceeding expectations
LAS VEGAS - Nevada far exceeded its marijuana tax revenue during its first year of adult-use sales.
The tax collections totaled $69.8 million for the first fiscal year, about 140 percent of what the state expected, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Taxation.
The most lucrative months were the final four with each month's totals topping $6.5 million.
The Department of Taxation transferred $27.5 million to the State Distributive School Account to pay for education.
