Nevada governor signs crime, education, gun, health, immigration laws

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak toured the Las Vegas area as he signed new laws highlighting the Democrat-controlled Legislature’s themes of criminal justice reform, gun control, health care and immigration.

Among the 20 measures the Democratic governor signed Friday were a revamp of Nevada’s education funding system. Senate Bill 543 is the repeal and replace of the 52-year-old formula on the books for how Nevada schools are funded.

“Fifty years under the old formula is long enough,” Gov. Sisolak said. “It’s exciting that we’re able to move forward; it’s not the end, this is the beginning, and I’m excited as we embark on the next part of the process.”

“We have more students today in Nevada than we had citizens in Nevada in 1967; it’s a totally different environment,” said State Sen. Mo Denis, D-Clark County. “I mean the community itself is more diverse, the needs are just so much different.”

The governor signed several election-related bills including one that would restore voting rights to convicted felons as soon as they’re released from prison even if they’re on parole or probation, along with the Motor Voter Law, which is an automatic registration for voters at the DMV.

His stops included a Culinary Union hall, Chinatown Plaza, a state office building and a North Las Vegas community center.

The governor signed a law allocating $5 million to promote the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census in a state with a 28 percent Hispanic population.

He also signed ban on rapid-fire “bump stock” weapon modifications and a so-called “red flag” law allowing a judge to order guns to be removed from someone deemed a threat.

