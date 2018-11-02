Nevada jury: $250K per mental patient dumped to other states Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - A Nevada jury put the state and a mental hospital administrator on the hook for close to $9 million in class-action damages for sending patients unaccompanied to states including California, Florida and Michigan.

The I-Team first told you about this case in 2013 when they investigated James Flavy Coy Brown's claims. Brown, 48, was a patient at Las Vegas' Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital.

Brown suffered severe mental disabilities after a 2006 car crash. He lived in South Carolina until he says doctors told him that because of mental health cuts there, he should "move west." He chose Nevada, but according to him, Nevada chose to dump him in California. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

He says state doctors gave him three days of nutrient drinks, baggies of medicine and put him on a bus to Sacramento. However now, due to a decision from the court, Brown will be compensated for the treatment.

Jurors decided Thursday that every Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital patient who was given a bus ticket to another city and no other arrangements for care after June 2011 should receive $250,000.

"Their testimony really resonated with the jurors," said Allen Lichtenstein, attorney. "Jurors got to see a representative sample of these people and believe their stories. Did not believe the state and hospital saying everything is just fine."

Damages could top $22 million, according to attorney Mark Merin, Brown's attorney. It was the Sacramento Bee that discovered the patient dumping problem in 2013.

Merin said he's spoken with 89 of more than 371 people he thinks were victims of what the lawsuit derides as "Greyhound therapy."

"Since we have class with at least several hundred people that's going to be hitting the state of Nevada hard and the reason according to the members of the jury that we interviewed was that they had done such wrong and disregarded the interest of these patients that were vulnerable," Merin said.

State law could cap damages at $100,000 per plaintiff, or $8.9 million.

"A lot of suffering by those patients; I think that they are certainly entitled to it," Lichtenstein said.

It's not immediately clear if the state will appeal.

It's estimated that Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital bused more than 1,000 patients out of the state.