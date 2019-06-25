Nevada leads nation in employment growth

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 55,000 new jobs were added in the state of Nevada since last May, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

That’s the fastest rate in the nation for the 8th consecutive month. During May, jobs in Reno grew by 1,900 while in Las Vegas they grew by 4,100 or 2.8 percent. The national average is 1.6 percent.

“Nevada continued to lead the nation in job creation on an annual basis, a trend reflected in today’s report on the state’s local areas,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for NDETR. “Unemployment rates across the state’s metro areas showed decreases compared to May 2018, with unemployment broadly down over the year in Nevada’s cities and counties.”

Las Vegas has added 27,700 jobs in the past year.