Nevada man’s death may be 1st fatality in Ridgecrest earthquakes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The death of a Nevada man who was found pinned under a car may be the first fatality connected to one of the powerful earthquakes that struck Ridgecrest, California last week. Troy Ray, 56, was found dead in Pahrump, Nevada, which is about 200 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, California.

His body was found at his rural property near E. Fort Churchill Road and Becky Lane. It’s an area where Ray worked on his car; an area far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. According to his family, Ray lived off the grid, and that’s the way he liked it.

“He taught me a lot of things about what I know with cars nowadays and stuff like that,” said O’Ryan Ray, Troy Ray’s son. “That’s all I can say. He was a hardworking man, and the best father a son could ever ask for.”

On Wednesday, O’Ryan and his step-brother were at Ray’s property picking up his belongings. According to O’Ryan, the father of three was a lover of the outdoors. Ray’s family is still trying to process his untimely death.

“Accidents happen,” O’Ryan said. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. In my mind, I couldn’t really process it at first. It was just unbelievable that my father passed,” O’Ryan said.

Nye County Sheriff deputies say Troy was working underneath his red Jeep when it fell off its jacks and onto him. Everything happened during the Ridgecrest earthquake that rocked the area on July 4.

“It appeared that the vehicle was jacked up safely and based on tools and the position of the body it is thought he was working on the vehicle when it fell,” said Sgt. Adam Tippetts.

Troy’s body wasn’t found until Tuesday afternoon.

“We all miss him very much already, so this is hard,” O’Ryan said. “This is rough right now for us. He helped me out a lot in the 26 years I’ve been alive, and it’s just sad how he died. He went out doing what he liked to do.”

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest, California on July 4 rumbled around 10:30 a.m. A second earthquake also rocked the area on July 5. That one was a 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

The Nye County Sheriff’s office says they plan to release more information about Ray’s death on Thursday.