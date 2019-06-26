NEW DIGS: Delta Hotel by Marriott being built near the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first ever Delta by Marriott hotel tower is being built off the Las Vegas Strip. It’ll be located near Flamingo Road and Valley View.

The owners of the new property want to appeal to convention goers or tourists who don’t want the full casino gaming experience. The large 24-story non-gaming tower is going up right next to the Palms Hotel and Casino.

The location is just off of I-15 and is only a short ride to both the Strip and the home of the Raiders stadium. CAI Investments, which represents the group of people pumping money into the more than $100 million project says the property sits on a half an acre.

The tower is being described as having an urban, New York or San Fransico type of feel to it, with retail space on the first floor. It also boasts as many as 284-rooms. It’s part of a new trend of smaller properties that do not offer any form of gaming.

Clark County commissioner for District-A, Michael Naft, says it’s going to beautify the area and diversify the economy.

“It’s important to have options for everybody,” Naft said. “We want everyone to feel comfortable here in Clark County and Southern Nevada. And having non-gaming options is of course part of that puzzle.”

“We’ll have 6-stories of parking that will be wrapped by exterior skin of glass, concrete,” said Christopher Beavor, CEO of CAI Investments. “The check-in will actually be located on the 7th floor with the backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip.”

The hotel will also have a meeting space approximately, 10,000 feet of it, along with a rooftop bar with restaurants.

It’s expected to open in 2 or 2 1/2 years. 8 News NOW learned the hotel is part of a larger 8.6 acre development project at the corner.

Construction is also underway for a Denny’s and a Del Taco.