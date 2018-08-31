New drone technology could ease traffic, keep Las Vegas valley safe Video

LAS VEGAS - The Nevada Highway Patrol is highlighting new technology that can help keep valley drivers safe and ease traffic. The technology is embodied in a drone created by Sundance Media Group.

"Absolutely, focused on the general safety of the general public, yes, local law enforcement scopes out the newest drone samples; technology," said Douglas SpottedEagle, the director of education for Sundance Media Group.

"They can have their drone up, capture the data and out in about 10 minutes, so it's a big difference," said Jennifer Pidgen, the COO of Sundance Media Group.

On Thursday, she showed 8 News NOW the latest technology to ease traffic jams around the valley.

"Nevada Highway Patrol can clear the highway accidents much much faster with this type of technology in the air," Pidgen said.

The computer captures photos from the sky to speed up any crash investigation.

"We all know when there's a bad accident on the freeway it closes the freeway down for sometimes 2, 3, 4 hours. Using drones or unmanned aerial vehicles, we're speeding up that process significantly," SpottedEagle said.

The drones can also add precision to construction site planning, along with conduct road control across Las Vegas.

"Construction; we use it for mapping construction sites where we can use an as build as design," said Pidgen. "Being able to grow in an industry that's growing leaps and bounds every day, it forces you to stay on your game."

"Drones and autonomous everything is changing our environment, and that's not going to slow down anytime soon," SpottedEagle said.

The company was asked about privacy concerns since the drones will film from the air, and it said every state in the country has privacy protection laws that apply to any drone operator, whether its a police officer or private citizen.