New hotel, Majestic Las Vegas, to be built near the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Plans are in the works for a new hotel just off the Las Vegas Strip. It will be located on Convention Center and Debbie Reynolds drives, just across the street from the new convention center expansion.

It will be called Maestic Las Vegas and plans for the proposed 5-star hotel include a 45-story tower with 720 rooms. The building would be more than 1 million square feet.

In addition to the hotel rooms, 40 private convention/meeting rooms with kitchen areas will be dispersed among the remaining top 10 floors of the hotel. It will not include a casino.

But there will be a wellness spa, medical offices, restaurants, clubs, pools and more.

"What I'm looking to do is really a throwback project proposing a 720 all suite non-gaming non-mega resort," said Lorenzo Damany, Doumani. "Something intimate, classy, elegant that will appeal to a different segment of the population."

A valet area consisting of 21 parking spaces will be located along the east side of the hotel. Doumani says the project is needed in this era of mega resorts.