New laws in effect July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 250 new laws go into effect Monday, July 1. Some of the more high-profile ones include AB192, which allows people to request for their criminal records to be sealed, if they were convicted for something that is no longer a crime. Those with marijuana-related convictions are expected to be the most widely-affected.

SB430 expands access to medical marijuana cards to include people diagnosed with anxiety, autism, autoimmune disease, opioid addiction, anorexia, muscle spasms, chronic pain, neuropathic pain and medical conditions related to HIV and AIDS.

AB142 removes time limits for prosecuting sexual assualts in cases where there is DNA evidence that can identify the suspect.

AB431 restores the right to vote for those who serve prison time for a felony immediately upon release from incarceration. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (D) says 77,000 Nevadans are eligible to have their voting rights restored immediately upon release.

