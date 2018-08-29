New Mexico resident charged with DUI in deadly I-11 crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A New Mexico resident is facing felony DUI charges following a deadly crash on I-11 early Tuesday morning, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Antonio Romualdo-Macedo, 39, was arrested and booked on two counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, child endangerment and failure to drive within a marked travel lane. There was a 4-year-old child in the car with him.

NHP said Romualdo-Macedo was traveling southbound on I-11 and failed to stay within his lane hitting the Honda Prelude which was parked in the shoulder.

The female driver and a rear male passenger in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. A female front seat passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Taylor from Henderson, Nevada. Her male passenger has yet to be identified.

