Local News

New Mexico resident charged with DUI in deadly I-11 crash

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 02:29 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 02:49 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - A New Mexico resident is facing felony DUI charges following a deadly crash on I-11 early Tuesday morning, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Antonio Romualdo-Macedo, 39, was arrested and booked on two counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, child endangerment and failure to drive within a marked travel lane. There was a 4-year-old child in the car with him.

NHP said Romualdo-Macedo was traveling southbound on I-11 and failed to stay within his lane hitting the Honda Prelude which was parked in the shoulder.

The female driver and a rear male passenger in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. A female front seat passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Taylor from Henderson, Nevada. Her male passenger has yet to be identified.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two killed in violent I-11 crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected