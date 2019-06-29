New pedestrian bridge between Park MGM, Hard Rock Café’s expected to enhance pedestrian safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new addition is coming to the Las Vegas Strip that aims to improve pedestrian safety by Park MGM.

Clark County has nearly completed building a new pedestrian bridge across Las Vegas Boulevard by Park Avenue.

“Today they’re pouring footings for the bridge itself, over on the east structure,” said Jimmy Floyd, manager of construction management for Clark County Public Works.

County staff say roughly 10,000 people cross the busy intersection every day and that does not include event nights at The Park Theater or T-Mobile Arena.

“This is one of the busier intersections as far as pedestrian crossings,” Floyd said.

“We want to get pedestrians off the boulevard as much as possible because the drivers aren’t as aware as they’re looking around, not really paying attention to the road,” Floyd said.

Crews continue working on the structure that stretches between Park MGM and the Hard Rock Café, which will eventually give people another option to cross the street.

“The bridge is a lot quicker,” said Daniel Goss, a tourist visiting from London. “You have to wait a while to cross over whereas the bridge you can walk straight up and cross, it’s a lot easier.”

A number of pedestrian bridges already cross the Strip, but this is the first one built since 2012.

“I think any way you can get from one side of the street to the other is great,” said Derek Kessinger, a tourist from Denver.

“It also increases the amount of pedestrians that can cross at a time,” Floyd said.

Work around the intersection continues around the clock. Plus, crews are also installing bollards.”

“That work is ongoing, and it will continue for about another month and a half,” Floyd said.

Crews plan to shut down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard next month for one night to pour the concrete. The pedestrian bridge is scheduled to open in September.