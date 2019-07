LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new addition is coming to the Las Vegas Strip that aims to improve pedestrian safety by Park MGM.

Clark County has nearly completed building a new pedestrian bridge across Las Vegas Boulevard by Park Avenue. County staff say roughly 10,000 people cross the busy intersection every day and that does not include event nights at The Park Theater or T-Mobile Arena .

