New plans filed for The Drew Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A number of properties on the north end of the Strip are making progress with remodeling their image.

The future Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fountainebleau, remains under construction, and is expected to open in 2022.

In documents filed in May, the property is considering removing condominiums from the plan, and instead, opt for all rooms to be guest rooms. Some in the real estate market believe that will open the door for more tourists on the north end of the Las Vegas Boulevard.

They would go further down if the Fountainebleau or The Drew would be completed. There’s nothing prettier than the front of the Bellagio, right? We don’t have that on the north end of the Strip. Kevin Buckley, Commercial Real Estate Expert

Resorts World is another property making progress on the north end, as well as The Strat, formerly known as the Stratosphere. Recently, the SLS announced it’s rebranding itself as the Sahara Las Vegas.