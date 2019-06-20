New Yorkers attempt Guinness World Record for longest feather boa in honor of WorldPride

A group of determined yet, joyous, colorful people tried to make it into the Guinness World Record Thursday. Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, Times Square and Madame Tussauds New York hosted a special event to attempt the Guinness World Record title of the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, which is the equivalent to nearly four times the length of the Empire State Building.

The event coincides with WorldPride and in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Ripley’s and Madame Tussaud’s New York officially revealed their rainbow feathered boa in Times Square.

The colorful and festive celebration featured famed drag queen, Shangela, who was hand-selected by Lady Gaga to play the role of her drag mother in the film “A Star is Born” with Bradley Cooper.

The boa will be on display at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Times Square throughout the month of June when both Ripley’s and Madame Tussaud’s partner with The Trevor Project. The Trevor Projenonprofit that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth.