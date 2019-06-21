NHL: Golden Knights will play San Jose Sharks on Oct. 2 for 2019-20 home opener

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena for the Knights home opener on Oct. 2.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– The National Hockey League announced Friday that the Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the San Jose Sharks for the Knights’ 2019-20 home opener. The game will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

The time of the game was not released. That will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, Knights Centerman Cody Eakin had a message for the Sharks to let them know that he was ready to go head-to-head on the ice.

It’s time to cross-check your calendars 🗓



October 2. T-Mobile Arena. Golden Knights vs. Sharks.



See you there 🏰 pic.twitter.com/grz7PxTqPu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2019

The full 2019-20 schedule will be revealed live on the NHL Network, Tuesday, June 25, at 9 a.m. PST during NHL Tonight. The 30-minute program also will be streamed live on NHL.com and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Fans interested in learning more about the Golden Knights, or ticket options go here or call 702-645-4259.