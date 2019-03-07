NHP: Driver facing reckless driving charge in fatal Boulder City crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A driver is facing a reckless driving charge following a deadly crash near Boulder City Thursday morning, according to NHP.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on US93 when a Chevy sedan struck a Ford pickup truck attempting to cross the southbound lanes of US93.

The driver of the pickup was killed and the driver of the Chevy was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, NHP said.

Numerous witnesses told NHP investigators that the driver of the Chevy was speeding and driving recklessly prior to the crash.

The driver is expected to be charged with reckless driving resulting in death once he's released from the hospital, NHP said.

US93, also known as Boulder City Parkway, was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

The road is closed from Veterans Memorial to Yucca Street. A detour into Boulder City is in effect.