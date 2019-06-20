NHP starts crackdown on HOV lanes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – No more warnings. Starting today, anyone caught illegally using the valley’s new HOV lanes will get a hefty fine.

The rules on 22 miles of high occupancy vehicle lanes changed last month. They are now enforced 24/7. Previously solo drivers could use the carpool lanes during off-peak hours. It is also illegal to cross the double white lanes of an HOV lane. Drivers need to wait for a broken line to enter or exit.

Before today, the NHP had promised to let HOV scofflaws off with just a warning. But now a $250 fine takes effect.

Here’s a quick reminder for drivers:

Allowed in HOV lanes:

Vehicles with two or more people inside

Motorcycles

Emergency and law enforcement vehicles

Not allowed in HOV lanes: