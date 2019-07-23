NHP trooper involved in rollover crash

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Tuesday morning, near downtown Las Vegas. Both the trooper and the other driver suffered non life-threatening injuries.

NHP Trooper Travis Smacka said the trooper was traveling northbound on Grand Central Parkway just before 4 a.m., when he was struck by a silver Ford Taurus headed westbound on Charleston. The collision caused the NHP cruiser to flip upside down.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, according to Trooper Smacka.

The trooper was doing traffic control work as part of ongoing construction in the area. He did have his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The intersection of Charleston and Grand Central Parkway was closed for more than three hours during the investigation.