Damage to the back of a Nevada Highway Patrol cruiser after a car struck the parked vehicle on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was treated for minor injuries Wednesday after a car struck his parked cruiser along northbound U.S. 95 near Horizon Ridge in Henderson.

The trooper was working at the scene of a crash at the time, an NHP spokesman said. As rain fell in the area, a car went through traffic cones that had been set up for the first crash.

#FASTALERT 24-Jul-19 9:40 am,

Crash on I-11 Northbound at Horizon,

Right shoulder blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 24, 2019

The car struck the back of the cruiser.

The trooper was taken to St. Rose Sienna hospital.