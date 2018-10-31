NLVPD investigates 26th homicide, 18-year-old dies in shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

North Las Vegas, NV. - One person is dead in a shooting near an apartment complex Tuesday night.

North Las Vegas Police say an 18-year-old victim died of a gunshot wound at the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive before 7 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to determine on what led to the shooting and believe it was a targeted towards the victim. Witnesses tell police there was no physical altercation, noise complaints, or party goers near the complex before the incident took place.

Police are also investigating if Tuesday nights shooting is related to the October 26 incident that left one person dead in the same area.

This is the 26th homicide in North Las Vegas this year.