NORTH LAS VEGAS — KLAS North Las Vegas Police released this picture on their social media channels Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect is wanted for committing a strong arm robbery in the parking lot of a bank. Authorities say the suspect followed the person out of the bank in the 1500 block of W. Craig — and then committed the crime.

If you have any information you’re asked to call NLVPD at (702) 633-9111.