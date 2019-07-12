No concrete decisions made about dean positions; Jara considers taking step back

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a lengthy Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night, there is still no concrete decision as to whether Clark County School District deans will lose their positions.

Discussions lasted for about four hours as teachers, principals, students, teachers, and deans stood up to share their stances on the original move Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara made back in June during a closed meeting.

The portion of the meeting ended with Dr. Jara agreeing to “take a step back” and discuss other ways to save $17 million in the 2020 budget that doesn’t involve cutting dean positions.

Sasha Loftis attended Thursday’s meeting. She has the details.