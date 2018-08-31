North Las Vegas Police investigating shooting at Craig Ranch Park
NORTH LAS VEGAS - North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Craig Ranch Park.
Police said the victim is a male.
There wasn't much information released, but drivers should avoid the area.
8 News NOW has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll have the latest on 8 News NOW at 11 p.m.
