Local News

North Las Vegas Police investigating shooting at Craig Ranch Park

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 06:35 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 06:59 PM PDT

NORTH LAS VEGAS - North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Craig Ranch Park.

Police said the victim is a male.

There wasn't much information released, but drivers should avoid the area.

8 News NOW has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll have the latest on 8 News NOW at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected