Local News

UPDATE: Missing 6-month-old found; baby dropped off at high school

By:
Posted: Mar 06, 2019 / 11:11 AM PST / Updated: Mar 06, 2019 / 04:11 PM PST

NORTH LAS VEGAS - UPDATE at 3:26pm: A missing 6-month-old baby was found safe and sound Wednesday.  According to North Las Vegas Police, Atreyu Drewry was dropped off at El Dorado High School around 3 p.m.

North Las Vega Police are still working to gain more details.

----

ORIGINAL STORY:

Detectives in North Las Vegas are hoping the public can help them find a baby who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 6-month-old Atreyu Drewry was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on March 5 near E. Carey Avenue and N. 5th Street.  The child's mother, 42-year-old Sharissa Robinson, says she had her friend, 27-year-old Monique Sims, babysit Atreyu.

At some point, investigators say a former boyfriend of Monique, possibly named Shawn, picked up Monique and Atreyu in a white SUV with tinted windows and black trim.

Atreyu was last seen wearing a white onesie with polar bears.

North Las Vegas Police ask you to contact them at 702-633-9111 if you see Atreyu or Monique Sims, who also goes by Monique Reese.  You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

