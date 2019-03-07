UPDATE: Missing 6-month-old found; baby dropped off at high school Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

NORTH LAS VEGAS - UPDATE at 3:26pm: A missing 6-month-old baby was found safe and sound Wednesday. According to North Las Vegas Police, Atreyu Drewry was dropped off at El Dorado High School around 3 p.m.

North Las Vega Police are still working to gain more details.

----

ORIGINAL STORY:

Detectives in North Las Vegas are hoping the public can help them find a baby who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 6-month-old Atreyu Drewry was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on March 5 near E. Carey Avenue and N. 5th Street. The child's mother, 42-year-old Sharissa Robinson, says she had her friend, 27-year-old Monique Sims, babysit Atreyu.

At some point, investigators say a former boyfriend of Monique, possibly named Shawn, picked up Monique and Atreyu in a white SUV with tinted windows and black trim.

Atreyu was last seen wearing a white onesie with polar bears.

North Las Vegas Police ask you to contact them at 702-633-9111 if you see Atreyu or Monique Sims, who also goes by Monique Reese. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.