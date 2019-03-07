UPDATE: Missing 6-month-old found; baby dropped off at high school
NORTH LAS VEGAS - UPDATE at 3:26pm: A missing 6-month-old baby was found safe and sound Wednesday. According to North Las Vegas Police, Atreyu Drewry was dropped off at El Dorado High School around 3 p.m.
North Las Vega Police are still working to gain more details.
----
ORIGINAL STORY:
Detectives in North Las Vegas are hoping the public can help them find a baby who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, 6-month-old Atreyu Drewry was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on March 5 near E. Carey Avenue and N. 5th Street. The child's mother, 42-year-old Sharissa Robinson, says she had her friend, 27-year-old Monique Sims, babysit Atreyu.
At some point, investigators say a former boyfriend of Monique, possibly named Shawn, picked up Monique and Atreyu in a white SUV with tinted windows and black trim.
Atreyu was last seen wearing a white onesie with polar bears.
North Las Vegas Police ask you to contact them at 702-633-9111 if you see Atreyu or Monique Sims, who also goes by Monique Reese. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
