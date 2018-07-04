Officer’s hesitation during Las Vegas shooting prompts review

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A veteran police officer’s self-described freeze in a Las Vegas hotel hallway while a gunman fired on an outdoor concert crowd is prompting a review of whether lives could have been saved if officers had acted faster.

Police tactics experts say they understand Officer Cordell Hendrex hesitating as he led a trainee and three Mandalay Bay hotel security guards toward the sound of gunfire on Oct. 1.

They say officers are taught to stop a shooter but not to take unnecessary risks.

Hendrex wrote later that he was “terrified with fear” and knows he “froze right there.”

“When you see an incident where an officer by his own admission freezes, it’s very disturbing,” said Randy Sutton, a retired LVMPD Police lieutenant. “You don’t wait. You don’t analyze. You make a decision. You look at it tactically, and you act.”

Two local attorneys 8 News NOW spoke with disagreed.

“I just think in this particular situation right now, it’s unfair to point a finger at Metro,” said E. Brent Bryson, attorney at law.

In a statement, Attorney Andre Lagomarsino said it’s unlikely the department will be held liable.

“Unless Metro put the victims in a position to be injured by an affirmative act of an officer, the department cannot be held legally responsible for injuries or death.”

“Officers have a right to make sure that their safety is protected also as well as the citizens that there sworn to protect and serve.”

Video showing the stop was made public last week.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

According to Sutton, we may never know what could have happened, but “I do know that that hesitation could have changed the course of history,” Sutton.

