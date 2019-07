One person is dead following a crash Thursday near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the north valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting.

#breaking Fatal Crash LV Blvd and Checkered Flag, near Las Motor Speedway. Semi vs. SUV. 1 confirmed deceased. SB LV Blvd is closed, uses alternate routes. PIO Enroute. #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 25, 2019

An NHP tweet at 1:45 p.m. indicated the crash involved a semi-trailer and an SUV.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard is closed as NHP investigates at the scene, which is at Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane.

No estimate is available on when the road will reopen.

