Breaking News
One killed in crash on U.S. 95, expect delays

One killed in crash on U.S. 95, expect delays

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: NHP

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 95 at mile marker 107, near the Lee Canyon exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

One northbound lane is closed while NHP investigates the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories