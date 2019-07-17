One killed in crash on U.S. 95, expect delays

KLAS
Credit: NHP
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 95 at mile marker 107, near the Lee Canyon exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
One northbound lane is closed while NHP investigates the crash.
#TrafficAlert Fatal rollover crash US-95 northbound and Clark County Mile Marker 107. Only 1 northbound travel lane open. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/Ll9tJoEsLe— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 17, 2019
#TrafficAlert Fatal rollover crash US-95 northbound and Clark County Mile Marker 107. Only 1 northbound travel lane open. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/Ll9tJoEsLe