ONLY ON 8: Family’s still looking for answers about events leading up to daughter’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mystery surrounding Amelia Claypool’s death continues to puzzle her family. The 19-year-old’s, boyfriend, 18-year-old Noah Hadley, is accused of shooting her in Henderson in June. He was charged with open murder.

Hadley’s attorney called Claypool’s death a tragic accident. But, her family doesn’t believe it was.

“As the day goes on and I walk by her room, and I see all the flowers that should have been at her wedding instead of a funeral, and her photos, I think my mind is protecting me right now because it would really just be too much for me to handle,” said Lee Ann Pretto, the victim’s mother.

Thursday marks two weeks since the tragic death of Claypool.

“Every day I wake up and have to remember what happened,” said Olivia Claypool, the victim’s sister.

So what exactly happened on June 27?

“My daughter Olivia said there’s two people who know what happened and one isn’t here anymore,” Pretto said.

Police say Hadley shot Claypool in the parking lot of a gated neighborhood after the two left a party beforehand where Hadley was showcasing a gun on Snapchat.

“It’s a very violent and final way and the bullet placement to me, it doesn’t speak of an accident,” said Pretto.

The coroner’s report says Claypool was shot in the chest.

“She doesn’t get to have a life. She doesn’t get to have a future. I don’t see why it’s OK for him to,” Pretto asked?

“All I know from this point forward is that we can fight for her,” Olivia said.

Claypool was a 2018 Coronado High School graduate and a competitive cheerleader. Sometimes her mom still feels her presence.

“I do have periods where I feel a sense of peace and calm, and I do like to think that’s her,” according to Pretto.

Hadley’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1st.

8 News Now tried to reach out to Hadley’s family, but they did not offer a comment.