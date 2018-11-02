ONLY ON 8: New adolescent rehab program attempts to improve mental health system Video

LAS VEGAS - A new adolescent rehab program is attempting to improve the mental health system in Nevada. It's called Ignite Teen Treatment.

The program gives teenagers struggling with mental health and addiction issues 24-hour support. The around the clock support is available because the teens live at the facility which is located in a residential home.

"A typical day here is actually a culture shock for a lot of teenagers," said Mendi Baron, the founder of Ignite Teen Treatment. "We wake up at 6 a.m."

For eight people, Ignite Teen Treatment is a chance for them to change their lives.

"I'm here because I have some problems with my past. I don't know how to deal with it," said one of the clients. "This feels way better than being in a hospital and it's not scary. We have our own rooms and it's not bad being here."

The idea was to create a space where teenagers can learn, heal, and grow through therapy and mentoring.

"That was the thought process. We picked homes. These are homes. It's not a facility. It's not an institution. It's an actual home," Baron said.

Anton Stallworth grew up in Las Vegas. This is how he chose to help his community. He is a mentor at Ignite Teen Treatment.

"They go through depression, they have anxiety, just really trying to figure out who they are as a person," said Stallworth. "I feel like what we're doing here is great work. That's why I like coming here. It doesn't feel like a job at all."

Baron says his clients have different issues. But, they do have something in common: The will to get better.

A client who qualifies for residential treatment will generally receive 30-90 days of care.