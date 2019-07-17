ONLY ON 8: Police submit new charges in child’s overdose death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say they have submitted charges of child endangerment with substantial bodily harm and child neglect with substantial bodily harm to the District Attorney’s office. This after a toddler died of a drug overdose.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s office, 1-year-old Myla Byrne died of an “accidental drug overdose” on April 13. Police say the child was found unresponsive inside of a home near Russell Road and Boulder Highway.

The coroner’s office said Myla had heroin and fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

“The District Attorney has a very fine unit that handles these cases; that is dedicated just to child abuse types of cases,” said Criminal Defense Attorney E. Brent Bryson. “It’s a major violator type of unit. So, they take these charges very seriously.”

Metro’s now just awaiting approval from the DA’s office to make an arrest.

Attorney E. Brent Bryson explains why it may have taken months to submit these new charges.

“What that tells me is that there has been an ongoing investigation,” he said. “My understanding is that CPS may have been called previously on a matter involving a different child but the same setting. So, they’re going back and dotting all of their I’s and crossing all of their T’s.”

8 News Now talked to Myla’s mother last month. She said her daughter was being watched by her grandmother when she died.

“It was all just confusing to me,” Myla’s mother said. “Going to bed and telling your daughter goodnight, and then, waking up and you don’t have her anymore, ” Myla’s mother said.

While no one is currently in custody for Myla’s death, Bryson believes there could be harsher charges.

“It would appear just from the little bit that I know at this point that you’re talking significant time,” he said. “I just hope that the truth is found out. I feel sorry for the loss for the child as I’m sure the whole community does.”

As to how long it may take for the DA to approve these new charges, police say they are expecting an answer soon.

8 News Now also reached out to the DA’s office, but they can not comment on this case because it involves a child.