Outcry over dog dumping: Community steps up to donate to Boulder City Animal Shelter

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) -- There's an update to a story 8 News NOW did on dogs being dumped at Lake Mead in Boulder City and other secluded streets in southern Nevada. Thousands of viewers were stunned and disgusted to learn that dog dumping was happening in the Las Vegas valley.

So the community stepped up to help the shelters that take in the dogs when Animal Control finds them.

"All of this was donated; every bit of it," said Animal Control Officer Ann Inabnitt.

Inabnitt says she's humbled by the generosity of valley residents which is filling the shelves of the Boulder City Shelter.

"It's nice; it's very nice that people care the way they do," Officer Inabnitt said.

The animal control supervisor raised the alarm earlier this month after seeing a spike in dogs being dumped at Lake Mead and the deserts of Clark County.

The report was shared thousands of times on the 8 News NOW Facebook page, sparking an outcry on social media.

Dogs getting dumped in remote areas of the Las Vegas valley

Denise Valdez, Anchor: "Did you have a lot of people call, and ere surprised that this kind of thing happens?"

Ann Inabnitt, Animal Control Officer: "Oh, the reaction was 'how can people do this?'"

Valdez: "You saw that too?"

Inabnitt: "Oh yeah. People do it all the time. That's the answer they do it all the time."

That outrage turned to action: Strangers have been donating money and supplies and others offering their homes.

"People are calling to say, 'hey I'm available to foster if your full and you get these dogs, we'll help you out if you don't have room.'" People are very kind, and it touched a lot of hearts," Inabnitt said.

There are lots of beautiful cats and a few dogs looking for homes, so anyone thinking about adopting, please consider the Boulder City Shelter.

Anyone who sees a situation with an owner abandoning a pet is encouraged to get a description and call it in.