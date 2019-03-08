Pahrump Valley H.S. employee accused of luring students via Snapchat arrested at U.S. border
Former Pahrump Valley High School employee Danny Lisk was captured today in Laredo Texas while attempting to cross the board into Mexico.
An arrest warrant was issued March 6 for 27-year-old Danny Lisk of Pahrump for charges of Promotion of Sexual Performance of a Minor, Luring Children, and Unlawful Use of a Minor in Producing Pornography.
Nye County Sheriff said a 15-year-old girl told school staff that Lisk was flirting with her, sending photos of himself, and requesting nude photos to her on Snapchat. After hearing the teen's claims staff at Pahrump Valley High School called deputies to the school to investigate.
Deputies were able to acquire a search warrant for his Snapchat account records and discovered several pictures of female high school students. The photos showed the student's buttocks and appeared to be taken without their knowledge.
They also say they found several hundred messages and friend request directed toward PVHS students.
