Park safety a priority for city of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The recent suspicious fire damaging playground equipment at a city park is raising concerns about safety at Las Vegas Parks.

There are roughly 75 parks in the city for children to enjoy, including the playground that just burned at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

At Heritage Park by Cashman Field, visitors notice a sign.

"They don't permit adults unless they have children. It seems more safe," said Nuvia Meza, mother.

It puts Nuvia Meza at ease while her 2-year-old daughter plays on the slide at the park.

"She loves them but I mean, I really don't come to them that often," she said.

Meza says she normally reads reviews before coming to a park and always prioritizes safety.

It's also a critical concern for the city of Las Vegas, as well.

"We don't have really major crimes going on, we don't have felony crimes going on in our parks," said Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony, Ward 4.

The city of Las Vegas has about 70 marshals that not only patrol the parks, but also golf courses, community centers, public buildings as well as pools.

"We have these enduro motorcycles that our marshals take into our parks and as our budget has been able to increase in revenue, we're actually hiring more and more marshals," Anthony said.

The city hired 13 marshals last year.

"They're 24/7, seven days a week," he said.

Councilman Anthony says the city plans to hire an additional 26 the next fiscal year.

"The most important thing is when people go there to walk their dogs, take their kids to play, they have to feel safe," Anthony said.

And avoid a similar situation like what happened at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, which is in Councilman Anthony's ward.

"It's terrible to have somebody do that, but the big thing is, it doesn't happen very often," he said.

It may not happen often but the city council wants to protect the parks, so families like Meza and her daughter can continue enjoying them.

Clark County has 18 park police officers patrolling 33 county parks.

The city of North Las Vegas hired a private security company to keep their roughly three dozen parks safe.