Damage to a white sedan involved in a crash into a parked semi-trailer on Monday morning near the intersection of Robindale Road and Duneville Street. (Twitter/LVMPD Traffic)

A passenger died in a crash Monday morning after a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-trailer near Robindale Road and Duneville Street.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police closed the intersection during the investigation.

A tweet by LVMPD Traffic indicated police are investigating whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash. The driver’s condition was not reported.

Please avoid the area of Robindale and Duneville. A passenger is fighting to live after the suspected impaired driver slammed into a parked trailer. How??!! @LVMPD @DriveSafeNV @LVMPDEAC — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) July 22, 2019

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.