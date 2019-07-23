Passenger killed in crash into parked truck trailer identified

Damage to a white sedan involved in a crash into a parked semi-trailer on Monday morning near the intersection of Robindale Road and Duneville Street. (Twitter/LVMPD Traffic)

The man who died in a crash early Monday after a Mercedes sedan slammed into a parked semi-trailer has been identified as 21-year-old Siwoo Choi, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Choi was a passenger in the car. The car’s driver, Eunbi Kim of Las Vegas, sustained “substantial” injuries, police said Monday.

Police are investigating whether Kim had been drinking before the crash, which happened just after 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Robindale Road and Duneville Street in the south valley.

The coroner’s office said Choi died of blunt force injuries. Police reported Monday that Choi listed an address in State College, Pennsylvania.