Pet Project: 4E Kennels hopes to change lives, heal hearts with trained Golden Doodle puppies

Most people know dogs can be trained to serve in law enforcement, detect diabetes, aid the blind, and even help kids learn to read. But it’s the companionship and comfort they offer that is just a part of their DNA.

That’s why a Nye County dog breeder is hoping to change lives and heal hearts through the power of a puppy. 4E Kennels strives to raise healthy, well-adjusted litters. They raise dogs best for therapy and service work — or suited to be a family pet.

8 News Now Anchor Denise Valdez has more on 4E Kennels sweet Golden Doodles.