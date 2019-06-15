PET PROJECT: Free adoption special at animal shelters, rescues across Nevada June 14-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation continues to see a spike in the number of animals coming into the shelter. The numbers are up 33 percent; that’s nearly 3,000 cats and dogs turned over to the shelter in just the last month alone.

But the Animal Foundation is hoping an adoption special will help take the strain off the facility. On Friday and Saturday, people will be able to adopt a pet for free!

Due to the high intake numbers, shelters and rescue groups across Nevada, including the Animal Foundation are waiving adoption fees for cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens. It’s part of Maddie’s Project, which reimburses every participating organization for each adoption on Friday and Saturday.

At the Animal Foundation, each pet will be altered and micro-chipped. For those who can’t adopt, there are other ways to give back and save lives.

8 News Now Anchor Denise Valdez has the story.