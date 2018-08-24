Local News

Pia Zadora remembers her friend, Robin Leach

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 03:58 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 04:03 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," died Friday at the age of 76.

"It's very sad. It's a big loss and an end of an era," said Pia Zadora, famed actress, and Las Vegas entertainer.

On Friday, Zadora talked fondly of her friend in a one-on-one sit down interview with Christianne Klein. She spoke about who he was outside of the glitz and the glam.

"Robin was extremely loyal; extremely caring, and he was just always there," famed actress and Las Vegas entertainer Pia Zadora said. "He was extremely supportive of the community, and a friend to me, obviously, but he was just; he was unique because he was someone who combined old-school show business and glamour and he connected it to a new generation."

Leach's family said through a public relations firm that he died in Las Vegas, where he made his home.

Leach had a stroke in November while on vacation in Mexico that led to a months-long recovery, much of which he spent at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio before returning to Las Vegas in June.

She also went on to say Leach was a "sweet" man who "loved life" and who "loved women."
 

