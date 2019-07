MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — The FAA is looking into what caused a small plane to go down in Mesquite. It happened Wednesday near the airport in Mesquite. The pilot was the only person on the plane.

Authorities say the pilot was trying to land the plane when the crash occurred. It caught fire, so Mesquite Fire and Rescue worked to put it out.

Aircraft fire at the airport has been extinguished. #MFR #mesquitefireandrescue Posted by Mesquite NV Fire Rescue on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The pilot was taken to the hospital. No word on the injuries sustained.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating.