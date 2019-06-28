Police arrest suspect in murder of 19-year-old woman

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — An 18-year-old is under arrest and facing a murder charge in the death of a 19-year-old Henderson woman, according to Henderson Police. The two were in a relationship.

Noah Hadley is accused of shooting the woman around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Monument Point Street, near E. Horizon Ridge Parkway and E. Paradise Hills Drive in the far southeast portion of the valley.

**Homicide update** @HendersonNVPD have arrested 18 year old Noah Hadley on Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon in connection with the shooting death of a 19 year old female that occurred last night. — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) June 28, 2019

The woman, who was taken to Henderson Hospital, died from an apparent gunshot wound. Her identity has not been released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.