LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 26-year-old son of Nevada’s attorney general was arrested for allegedly slapping his girlfriend’s face, according to Metro Police.

Avery Ford was arrested Saturday at 4:30 a.m. at 3950 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, which is the location for Mandalay Bay Hotel and Resort. Jail records show Ford posted bail and has been released. His bail was $3,000. He is facing a charge of domestic battery.

He is the oldest son of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.