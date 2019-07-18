Police barricade impacting traffic near Rancho, Smoke Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Traffic is being disrupted in the area of North Rancho Drive and Smoke Ranch Road due to a police barricade.

According to Metro Police, the situation started around 6:43 a.m. when officers arrived at a short-term rental motel to follow up with a man. That man refused to leave his room. After a few hours, SWAT was called to the area. Some residents have evacuated.

Roads closed or impacted by the barricade include Smoke Ranch, Valley Drive, Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.