Police catch man accused of hitting officer with SUV, Metro says Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A manhunt to find the driver who police say intentionally hit a Metro Police officer is over. According to a tweet from Metro Police, the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night.

👮‍♂️👮‍♂️👮‍♂️SUSPECT IN CUSTODY 👮‍♂️👮‍♂️👮‍♂️ https://t.co/EwfOP5XDxE — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) May 9, 2019

The wreck occurred Wednesday morning north of downtown Las Vegas near D Street and Jackson Avenue. That area is the historic old west side. Metro said as an officer pulled up behind a blue Mercedes SUV on his motorcyle, and that's when the driver shifted into reverse and hit the officer.

The driver fled the scene and eventually ditched the car about a mile away at Jerry's Nugget Casino on North Las Vegas Boulevard.

The traffic officer involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.