Police catch man accused of hitting officer with SUV, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A manhunt to find the driver who police say intentionally hit a Metro Police officer is over. According to a tweet from Metro Police, the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night.
The wreck occurred Wednesday morning north of downtown Las Vegas near D Street and Jackson Avenue. That area is the historic old west side. Metro said as an officer pulled up behind a blue Mercedes SUV on his motorcyle, and that's when the driver shifted into reverse and hit the officer.
The driver fled the scene and eventually ditched the car about a mile away at Jerry's Nugget Casino on North Las Vegas Boulevard.
The traffic officer involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
WEB EXTRA: Shade Tree, Wynn give tour of renovated shelter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Officials with Wynn Las Vegas and The Shade Tree came together Thursday to reveal the completion of a 10-month renovation of a shelter.
8 News NOW was on hand for a first-hand look at the vital renovations made to the kitchen, the intake center, and the first floor.
Wynn Las Vegas to Commemorate Unveiling with a Mother's Day Brunch on May 11.
Bail set at $100K for woman accused of killing senior citizen
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 25-year-old Las Vegas woman is facing a murder charge in the death of a 74-year-old man who witnesses said asked her to be nice to other passengers before she shoved him and his walker off a public transit bus.
Police say Serge Fournier hit his head on a sidewalk in the March 21 incident east of downtown.
The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier's death April 23 a homicide resulting from his injuries.
2 students arrested for bringing BB gun on Shadow Ridge High's campus
Two Clark County School students have been arrested for bringing a BB gun onto a school campus.
School police say the two students attend Desert Rose High School and were taken into custody after bringing a replica-Glock BB gun onto the Shadow Ridge High School campus.
Both students were playing with the replica firearm and posting pictures on social media, according to police. Officers confronted the students and then took off on foot. After a short foot pursuit, both students were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
